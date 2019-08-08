|
|
CAMPOBELLO, SC- James Britton Oliver, 86, of Campobello passed away Wednesday, August 7,
2019 at Golden Age Nursing Home. He was the son of the late Buford Thomas and Beatrice Martin Oliver and husband of Elizabeth "Betty" Pressley Oliver.
He was in the US Army during the Korean conflict, retired from Spartan Mills and was a member of State Line Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Christine Scruggs; a son, James Oliver, Jr.; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Friday, August 9, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 Saturday at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Chester Owenby and Rev. Michael Owenby. Burial will be in North Pacolet Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 8, 2019