James Bruce Ballard, 75, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
Known as Jim to family and friends, he was born on August 21, 1944 in Spartanburg, SC, and raised there as one of nine children. He attended Spartanburg Methodist College and Clemson University. After marrying Sally Clancy in 1966, they moved to Atlanta, GA where he began a 30-year career as an entrepreneur. With endeavors focused primarily in the fields of industrial construction and community banking, Jim influenced many individuals and businesses throughout the continental United States and internationally. An avid golfer he was a member of the Atlanta Athletic Club for 36 years, where he enjoyed countless rounds with friends, family and business clients. His wisdom, sense of humor and friendship will be missed by many.
Jim was the beloved husband of Sally and a devoted father to Todd, Caroline, and Sarah; treasured grandfather of Devin, Ruth, Elijah, William, Carrie Ballard, Ireland, Grace, Wyatt McGaughey, Tallulah, Clyburn Ballard, and great-grandfather to Sadie Ellen Ballard. He is also survived by his siblings Wayne (Gail) Ballard, Evelyn Ballard, and Carolyn Ballard Davis; as well as many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Jack, Ray, Frank, Lewis and Ted.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 3, at Lord and Stephens, East Chapel in Athens, Georgia, at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spartanburg Methodist College, 1000 Powell Mill Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301, or at smcsc.edu.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 2, 2019