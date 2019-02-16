Home

The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
1955 Cannons Campground Rd
Spartanburg, SC
James C. "“Papa Jim”" Farmer


James C. "“Papa Jim”" Farmer Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- James C. "Papa Jim" Farmer, 84, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Magnolia Manor-Spartanburg. Born December 18, 1934, in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late P. H. and Elector Powell Farmer.
A U. S. Navy veteran, Mr. Farmer retired from American Fast Print. He enjoyed working with the auxiliary police, coaching Little League Baseball ABC Team, and was a member of Whitney Masonic Lodge.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Violet June Banks Farmer; children, Phillip James Farmer (Jackie) of Lyman, SC, Stanley David Farmer (Parmala) of Boiling Springs, SC, Patti Farmer Taylor of Spartanburg, SC, Robin Farmer Nichols (Jerry) of Greer, SC; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 16, 2019, in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Clayton Houchins. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 16, 2019
