|
|
MOORE, SC- James "Jim" C. Hughes, 72, of Moore, SC, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born April 21, 1946 in Shelbyville, TN, he was the son of the late Fredrick Lee and Lillie Gay Olive Hughes and the husband of Brenda Bailey Hughes.
Jim was retired from Vic Bailey Ford as a New Car Sales Manager. He was a member of Central Church of Christ. He was an outstanding "Red Bird" basketball player at Spartanburg High School and greatly enjoyed playing golf.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Brenda Bailey Hughes of the home; a daughter, Candy Thornton (Phillip) of Glenn Springs, SC; a son, Mark Hughes (Kristen) of Greenville, SC; granddaughters, Bailey Thornton of Charlotte, NC and Samantha Thornton of Spartanburg, SC; grandsons, Zachary Hughes and Nolan Hughes of Spartanburg, SC; great-grandsons, Brantley Scott Hughes and John Daniel Hughes of Spartanburg, SC; a brother, W.R. Hughes (Yvonne) of Spartanburg, SC; a sister, Judy Knight (Ashby) of Richmond, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by a brother, Paul F. Hughes.
Visitation will be 2:00 – 2:45 PM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM at the chapel, conducted by Mr. Ernie Thigpen. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made at Southeastern Children's Home, 115 Children's Way, Duncan, SC 29334 or to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 1, 2019