Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Episcopal Church of the Advent
141 Advent Street
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James C. Wright

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James C. Wright Obituary
SPARTANBURG SC - James C. Wright "Jim," 84, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
Jim is survived by his wife, Barbara Falkenbury "Bobbi," his daughter Martha Chapman "Muffet" (Norman), and granddaughters, Martha and Catherine.
A service will be held Monday, February 25, at 4:00 PM at the Episcopal Church of the Advent 141 Advent St. Spartanburg, SC. Family will receive friends following the service in the Parish Hall.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now