SPARTANBURG SC - James C. Wright "Jim," 84, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
Jim is survived by his wife, Barbara Falkenbury "Bobbi," his daughter Martha Chapman "Muffet" (Norman), and granddaughters, Martha and Catherine.
A service will be held Monday, February 25, at 4:00 PM at the Episcopal Church of the Advent 141 Advent St. Spartanburg, SC. Family will receive friends following the service in the Parish Hall.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 23, 2019