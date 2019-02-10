Home

J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Visitation
Following Services
James Cecil England


1939 - 2019
James Cecil England Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- James Cecil England, "Jim" of Spartanburg, SC passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Born August 14th, 1939 in Seville, Ohio. He was the son of the late Amos Cecil England and Corrine Troutman England of Ormond Beach, Florida. Jim attended Westfield Center High School and Miami University in Ohio. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Jim was the proprietor of Mobile Home Exchange for 26 years. His fondest memories were the good times spent in Bimini, Bahamas and Folly Beach with family and friends. He loved water sports, snow skiing and had a great appreciation for classic cars. Jim lived life to the fullest!
He is survived by his wife Susan, daughter Jamie and son-in-law Taylor Oaks.
Jim was predeceased in death by his son James Conrad England and brother John Shelton England.
A celebration of his life will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Westminster Presbyterian Church officiated by Reverend Steve Wise.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Hospice Home at 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303. Or .
The family would like to thank Dr. David G. Ike and his wonderful staff at Cardiology Consultants for their excellent care over many years. The family also expresses a huge thank you to White Oak Estates for their care and compassion.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
