BUFFALO, SC- Mr. James Cleveland Burress, age 86, of 791 Riley Rd., Buffalo, widower of Annie Ruth Medlock Burress, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Mr. Burress was born December 19, 1933 in Spartanburg, a son of the late Cleveland O. Burress and Louise Quinn Burress. He retired from the Kohler Company. Mr. Burress was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Ben Avon United Methodist Church.
Surviving are a son, Steve Burress and wife Robynne of the home and two grandsons, Blake Burress and David Burress both of Spartanburg.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Buffalo United Methodist Church conducted by the Rev. Miriam Mick. Burial will follow at Union Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM prior to the services at the Church.
Memorials may be made to Buffalo United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 176, Buffalo, SC 29321.
The family is at the home, 791 Riley Rd., Buffalo, SC 29321.
S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
Mr. Burress was born December 19, 1933 in Spartanburg, a son of the late Cleveland O. Burress and Louise Quinn Burress. He retired from the Kohler Company. Mr. Burress was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Ben Avon United Methodist Church.
Surviving are a son, Steve Burress and wife Robynne of the home and two grandsons, Blake Burress and David Burress both of Spartanburg.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Buffalo United Methodist Church conducted by the Rev. Miriam Mick. Burial will follow at Union Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM prior to the services at the Church.
Memorials may be made to Buffalo United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 176, Buffalo, SC 29321.
The family is at the home, 791 Riley Rd., Buffalo, SC 29321.
S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.