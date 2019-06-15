Home

The Padgett & King Mortuary
227 East Main Street
Forest City, NC 28043
(828) 245-4951
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Glenwood Cemetery
254 Great Rd, (Rte 117 entrance)
Maynard, MA
View Map
James Clifford King Obituary
LAKE LURE, NC- James Clifford King, 58, of Lake Lure, NC, passed away on May 5, 2019 at his home. Born in Concord, MA, he was the son of the late Howard Francis King and Shirley Beford King.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Joe King.
Survivors include brothers, William King of Acton, MA, Edward King and wife Kimberly of Campobello, SC; sister, Eileen King of Lake Lure, NC; Nieces, Heather K. Atkins and husband Derek, Mary King, and Sarah King; Nephew, Ryan King and wife Bailey; great nephew and nieces, Oliver, Amelia and Piper Mae.
Graveside services were held Wednesday June 12th, 2019 at 2:00pm in Glenwood Cemetery, Maynard, Massachusetts. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P O Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043. The Padgett & King Mortuary is in charge of local arrangements. An online guest registry is available at www.padgettking.com and also at www.actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 15, 2019
