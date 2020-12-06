December 1, 1932-December 1, 2020
James Clyde Elliott passed away early on December 1. He was born December 1, 1932 to Clyde and Louise Elliott in Jackson, MS. At the age of seventeen, Jim lost his father. Attending college was an enormous challenge, but he managed to attend Milsaps College for one semester before being drafted into the Navy during the Korean War. After his service, the GI bill enabled Jim to attend Mississippi State University where he graduated with a BS in Management in three years. Following college, Jim began his career with Jeffrey Manufacturing Co. where he worked for more than 45 years. After starting with Jeffrey in Raleigh, NC, Jim met Teenie Huskey and they married in 1960. Jim's time with Jeffrey took him and his family to Raleigh, Orlando, Atlanta, Columbus, OH and finally Spartanburg where they have lived since 1976. Jim loved his work and his passion led to many patents on the material handling equipment Jeffrey produced. After retiring at the age of 67, Jim developed his favorite patent, a unique design of a bark hog branded the Razorback. Staying involved with the development of the Razorback was a great pleasure for Jim, and following retirement, culminated in a very special field trip with his only grandson, James, to see the first Razorback in action at a wood mill in Rutherfordton, NC.
Jim loved helping people. Jim was first drawn to The Church of the Advent when he was invited to attend the Cumberland Mission Trip. After two years of being part of the Cumberland team, he and Teenie joined the church where his commitment to service continued through mission work, weekly ushering, and driving bicycles down the mountain at the conclusion of the Mt. Mitchell Race to Summit (a fundraiser for the Church). He was a long-time volunteer with Mobile Meals where he paired his compassion for people with his love of talking with them. Jim made a habit of asking questions until he knew a great deal about the person he was conversing with.
Jim's greatest passion was his family. He frequently spoke of how proud he was of every member. He made a concerted effort to know his children's and grandchildren's friends and he was very popular with them.
Jim spent his last 19 months under the compassionate care of White Oak Estates Unit Two where his approach to people made him very popular with the staff. The family is especially grateful to the entire White Oak Estates team and Spartanburg Regional Hospice.
Jim is survived by his wife, Teenie Elliott of 60 years, his daughter Kim Elliott Dittmann of Raleigh (Steve) and their children Kate and Abby, and his son Michael Elliott of Greenville, SC (Betsy) and their children James, Ann Lowe, and Alice. He is also survived by his sister Judy Elliott Poe of McLean, VA, brother George Elliott of Bangor, ME and special cousin, Joanne Hightower Cheek of Jackson, MS as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A private family service was held Friday, December 4 at 3:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mobile Meals, P O Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or Church of the Advent Foundation, 141 Advent Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
