SPARTANBURG, SC- Rev. James "Jim" Coad, Jr., 94, of Spartanburg, SC, passed into the glorious presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, August 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Evalyn Wright Coad.
A 1957 graduate of Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, GA, Rev. Coad retired from the Associate Reformed Presbyterian (A.R.P.) Church after many years of service.
