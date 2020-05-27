Home

John Stinston Woodward Memorial Chapel
602 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 29, 2020
1:00 PM
John Stinston Woodward Memorial Chapel
602 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
James D. Drummond Obituary
Mr. James D. Drummond, son of late Mr. Leo Drummond & Mattie McClintock Drummond, was born on December 1, 1937. He went home to be with his heavenly Father on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Woodruff, SC.
He was a loyal worker at Spartan Mills until it closed and was a faithful member of Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church in Woodruff, SC.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: his beloved wife, Lottie J. Drummond; four sons, Hilton Johnson, James R. Drummond, Avery C. Drummond, Dennis E. Drummond (April) of Woodruff, SC. Brother: Thomas Drummond of Norfolk, VA; sister-in-law Earnestine Allen of Woodruff, SC; grandchildren: Michael Johnson (Samantha), Kevin Johnson, Taylor Gibson, Danielle Drummond; great-grandchildren: Landon, Hope, Mia, Dawson, Silas, Kamryn; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by: one brother Dolphus Drummond of Woodruff, SC; two sisters, Carrie L. Thompson of Woodruff, SC and Launice Woodard of Winston-Salem, NC.
A Celebration of the Life of James D. Drummond will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodard Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard Street, Spartanburg, SC with Reverend Vincent M. Perry, Pastor officiating. Burial will be in the Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 1552 Switzer Greenpond Road, Woodruff, SC.
The family will receive friends at the home of James D. Drummond, 209 Pinehill Road, Woodruff, SC.
Send condolences and flowers to the service of James D. Drummond.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 27, 2020
