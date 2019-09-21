Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
James D. "Jim" Jolly Sr.


1936 - 2019
James D. "Jim" Jolly Sr. Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- James Dean Jolly Sr., 83, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at his home. Born February 22, 1936, in Union, SC, he was the son of the late Samuel Clifford Jolly and Ollie Mae Robinson Jolly and husband of 59 years to the late Rachel Dillard Jolly.
A member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg and graduate of Spartanburg Junior College, Mr. Jolly attended Newberry College and was the manager of Papa's Breakfast Nook.
Survivors include his children, Dawn Jolly Leopard (Eddie) of Taylors, SC and James Dean Jolly Jr. (Elizabeth) of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Chrissie Hux (Michael) of Greer, SC, Jessica Broome (Justin) of Spartanburg, SC, Stephen Leopard (Kaylin) of Greenville, SC, John Leopard (Noelle) of Duncan, SC, Dean Jolly of Portland, OR, and William Jolly of Mount Pleasant, SC; great-grandchildren, Brooklynn Hux, Mackenzie Hux, and Addison Hux of Greer, SC, and Ezra Broome of Spartanburg, SC; and brother, Wendell Jolly of Houston, TX.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Dr. Eddie Leopard and The Rev. Bill Adams. Burial will be in Union Memorial Gardens, 1720 Whitmire Hwy, Union, SC 29379.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 21, 2019
