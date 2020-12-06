SPARTANBURG, SC- James D. Jones Sr., 80, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born August 14, 1940 in Spartanburg County, SC, he was the son of the late George Washington Jones, Sr. and Nannie Stephens Jones.
A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Jones was retired from Arrow Automotive after 40 years of service. James was a past worshipful master, longtime treasurer and Chaplain of Cherokee Springs Lodge #135 AFM. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church where he served faithfully in many positions. A simple and grateful man of God, who loved his family and friends, a lover of the outdoors and a generous man who shared his garden with many.
Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Elsie Williams Jones; daughter Angela J. Buckner (Dan) of Moore, SC; son, James David Jones, Jr. of Cowpens, SC; sisters, Frances McGraw of Spartanburg, SC, Julia Johnston of Hampstead, NC, and Hazel Hass of Easley, SC; brother, John L. Jones, Sr. of Darlington, SC; and a large number of niece and nephews. Along with his parents, he was also predeceased by a brother, George Washington Jones, Jr.
Visitation will be 11:45 AM – 12:45 PM Monday, December 7, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 635 Mt. Pleasant Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Michael Boyter. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Full Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post #28 and Masonic rites will be bestowed by Cherokee Springs Lodge #135 AFM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church or to a charity of one's choice
.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel