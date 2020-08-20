1/
James David Brown
1952 - 2020
CAMPOBELLO, SC- James David Brown, 67, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Born September 9, 1952, he was the son of the late Jesse and Susie Davis Brown and survived by his loving wife of forty-two years Marvitta Stewart Brown. Mr. Brown was a member of Rockhill Baptist Church and retired from District 5 schools after twenty-eight years of service. He was a hard working man and provider for his family.
Survivors also include eight children, Claude Mace (Rebecca), Rueleen Massey (Raymond), Kelly Owens, William David Brown (Melaine), Rhonda Brown (Robert), Christine West (John), Alma Brown, Kristopher Brown and of the home a grandson, Joshua Lee and a great-granddaughter, Kaitlynne Brown; twenty-two grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and also a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Joe and Wade Brown; and a sister, Margaret Smith.
Funeral Services will be held at 12PM on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Howard officiating. The family will receive friends from 11AM until 12PM prior to the service. Interment will be held at Good Shepard Memorial Park.
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
