J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:30 PM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
James Donald Conner Sr.


1938 - 2019
James Donald Conner Sr. Obituary
MOORE, SC- James Donald Conner, Sr., husband of Hilda White Conner, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Born July 19, 1938 in Rutherfordton, NC, Don was a son of the late S.J. and Esther Hodge Conner. Don found his niche in the education system. He was a teacher and Principal in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school system for 12 years, the Principal at West View Elementary for 18 years, and a teacher at Woodland Heights Elementary for 9 years. Don was member of Round Hill Baptist Church in Union Mills, NC.
"You only go through this life one time, better enjoy it while it lasts" and "If I was any better, I'd have to take something for it" are two things that Don always said and were a reflection of his life.
In addition to his wife, Don is survived by his son, Don Conner, Jr. and his wife, Linda, of Moore, SC; his daughter, Kathy Conner of Cross Hill, SC; grandchildren, Katie Freeman, Kellie Gault, Alex Causby, Ridge Conner, Ashton Conner, and Andrew Krawczyk; great grandchildren, Annie Conner, Emmie Freeman, Lillie Freeman, and Quinn Gault; and a sister in-law, Tinsey Conner of Union Mills, NC.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Hicks, Jay, Jonas, and Frank Conner; and sisters, Dorothy C. Young, Francis C. White, and Nancy Conner.
The family will receive friends Friday, August 9th, 2-3:30PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
Funeral services will follow at 3:30 in the Chapel, officiated by Reverend Matt Freeman and Reverend Monty King.
Burial will be held in Heritage Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at the home of his son, Don, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Impact Community Church, Building Fund, P O Box 39, Duncan, SC 29334.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 8, 2019
