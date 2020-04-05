|
|
December 26, 1933 - March 25, 2020
James Donald "Don" Rhinehart age 86 passed away peacefully following a 7 year battle with Dementia. He was born in Inman to the late Hobart and Marie Rhinehart
Don was preceded in death by his brothers Boyd, George and Ralph Rhinehart and sister, Betty Atkins. He is survived by his youngest brother Grady and wife Sandra, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his wife Edna McHam Rhinehart, Don is survived by his son, Stan Rhinehart of Spartanburg SC; daughters, Carmen Powell and husband Paul of Greensboro, NC; Marsha Grooms and husband Michael of Ridgeville SC and brother in law Gary McHam and wife Linda of Spartanburg SC.
Don was blessed with three grandchildren who loved their PaPa, Will Powell and wife Erika of Greensboro NC, Randy Howerton of Ashburn VA, and Caitlyn Byrum of Ridgeville SC and a great granddaughter, Grace Powell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:
Authora Care (Hospice)
2500 Summit Ave
Greensboro, NC 27405
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Inman SC.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 5, 2020