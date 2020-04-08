|
|
09/09/1955 – 04/03/20
COLORADO SPRINGS- Mr. James Douglas Marlowe (retired Colonel with the Air National Guard as a fighter pilot), went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 3, 2020.
He was raised in Spartanburg, SC. He currently was with the Missile Defense Agency in Colorado Springs. He was predeceased by his father, James Ralph Marlowe and his brother, Bill Marlowe. He is survived by his mother, Dolores Marlowe of Lyman, SC; his three daughters, Becky (Erik) Cramer, Jenny (Blake) Marvin, and Kim (Shawn) Jarrett; four grandchildren, Ashlyne & Jackson Cramer, and Colton & Harper Jarrett; his sisters, Brenda (Terry) Ledford and Barbara DeSantis; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins whom he loved dearly.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 8, 2020