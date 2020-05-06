|
James E. Brown, Sr. "Brim" was born November 23, 1958 in Spartanburg South Carolina. He was one of seven children born to A.W. Fowler and Louise Brown.
He was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. He was baptized, and he was saved. He loved the Lord unconditionally. His favorite words were, "God has been good to me!!" James was a graduate of Spartanburg High School where he loved and played football. After high school he entered into the army where he received many achievements.
During James sixty-one years of life he touched many lives with his caring and loving spirit. He was an individual who possessed kindness and was highly respected by the community for that reason. His thoughtfulness and helpfulness for other people were beyond measure. He would do anything for his family, he would give the shirt off his back, even to people he didn't know. James loved to eat, family gatherings, cookouts, and sports, particularly football. His favorite football team was the Washington Redskins.
To know James is to love him because he showed love in action. Love is patient, love is kind, it does not envy, it is not rude, it not proud, it is not easily angered, and it is not self seeking. He showed it by living in a way that put the needs of others first.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: his children, Bernadette Brown, James Brown, Jr., Lanedra Brown, Kayla Brown and Tynisia Walker; his siblings, Sue Sims of Spartanburg, SC, Joann Brown of Spartanburg, SC Katie Brown of Spartanburg, SC, Mamie Huey (Dale Huey) of Spartanburg, SC JW Brown (Debra Brown) of Spartanburg, SC, Robert J. Fowler of Anchorage Alaska, Allen Lee Griffin of Spartanburg,SC and Winston Baker of Winston Salem; his grandchildren; two special individuals he called his own, Tramaine Ballenger and Lisa Spearman; a special friend, Jimmy Salters; and a host of nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, A. W. Fowler and Louise Brown; his maternal grandparents; his paternal grandparents; and his brothers, George and Billy Brown.
A Celebration of the Life of James E. Brown, Sr. will be held Graveside on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Gardens, 2310 Cannonsn Campground Rd., Drayton, SC. Rev. Dr. M. Keith McDaniel, Sr. will officiate.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 6, 2020