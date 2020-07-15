1/1
James E. Fowler
SPARTANBURG, SC- James E. Fowler, 82, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at his home.
Born July 2, 1938 in Chesnee, Mr. Fowler was the son of the late J.B. Fowler and Eunice Stacey Fowler.
He retired from International Paper, formerly Union Camp, where he was an original employee. Mr. Fowler served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of Cooley Springs Baptist Church.
Mr. Fowler is survived by his children, Lane Fowler (Andrea) of Crown City, OH, Scott D. Fowler (Cyndi) of Wilkesboro, NC and Crystal Fowler Taylor of Spartanburg; his longtime friend and love, Doris Howell of Pacolet; grandchildren, Dr. Lane Fowler, Brooke Gabbert, Victoria Fowler and Katelyn Taylor; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mr. Fowler was preceded in death by a brother, Cecil Fowler.
A graveside service will be held in Springhill Memorial Gardens on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11:00 am conducted by Dr. David Lancaster. Family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to AmVets National Headquarters, 4647 Forbes Blvd., Lanham, MD 20706.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Springhill Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
July 14, 2020
Lane, Scott. Crystal and family, Brent and I are sending prayers and love. We both have been thinking of and remembering all our times with each of you and your dad.
We are both out of town or would be there on Thursday. Please know that you are each in our prayers. Much love .... Brent and Royall
Brent and royall
Friend
