Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Greenhaven Memorial Gardens
Woodruff, SC
James E. Laws


1945 - 2020
James E. Laws Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Mr. James Edward Laws, age 74 of Boiling Springs, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Laws was born on November 2, 1945 in Spartanburg to the late John and Mildred Gosnell Laws. He was a machinist for Bud Moore Racing and had attended USC Upstate where he had received a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies and also an Associate of Arts from Spartanburg Methodist College. He enjoyed dancing with his love, Brenda; gazing at birds; reading books; taking long walks with his pet dog, Bud; had a deep love of the ocean; and was an avid lover of all animals. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John D. Laws.
Survivors include his daughter, Stacey Laws; his life partner, Brenda Bower; and his beloved pet dog, Bud.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 2:00pm at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens in Woodruff. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs is serving the Laws family.
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 12, 2020
