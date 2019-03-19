Home

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-3101
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
. Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
Woodruff, SC
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenhaven Memorial Gardens
James E. Morgan

WOODRUFF- James Earl Morgan, 62, of 550 Hawthorne Avenue passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at his home.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of Elizabeth Hudson Morgan of Woodruff and the late James Harold Morgan. He was a retired insurance agent with AIG Insurance.
Surviving are two sons, Matthew Morgan and Jonathan Morgan both of North Carolina; two sisters, Angela Robinette of Woodruff and Kathy Simpson of Enoree; one grandchild.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:45 p.m. prior to the service at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
