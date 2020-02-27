|
|
LANDRUM- Rev. James E. Penfield, 90, passed away peacefully at his home on February 24, 2020.
He was born and raised in Landrum. He served twice in the US Army in Korea and attended college on the GI Bill. He attended Carson Newman college then the Seminary of New Orleans graduating with a Doctorate in Divinity. He went on to lead several Baptist churches including Enon Baptist Church in Alabama, Spring Gulley Baptist Church in Andrews, SC, Maple Baptist Church in Conway, SC and Arial Baptist Church in Raines, SC. He was very proud, but humble, of his service to God, country and family.
He is survived by a sister Doris P. Bowers; three daughters Rachel Jane Bath, Rebekah Rosetta Jackson and Sarah Joy Penfield; seven grandchildren Shelly Hardee (Steve), Shanah Senaca (Rob), Amanda Tuck, Daniel Bath, Will Graham (Brittany), Jamey Jackson and Keith Jackson; seven great grandchildren Tristen, Jonathan, Hunter, Hudson, Evan, Harper, Harrison and a great great granddaughter Karli Jo; and step children who welcomed him into their lives.
He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years Edith Burrell Penfield; his second wife Joann Stewart Penfield; daughter Ruth Gayle Graham; grandson Rodney Dean Graham and a host of family that have welcomed him home.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Friday, February 28, 2020 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Saturday February 29, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Lynn Stewart. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Cremation
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 27, 2020