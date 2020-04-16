|
|
INMAN, SC- James Ellie Souther, 87, of 331 Fisherman's Cove, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg, South Carolina. He was the husband of the late Helen Bishop Souther. James was born in Buncombe County, North Carolina, on January 6, 1933, a son of the late William Joseph Souther and Edna Octavia Souther.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Words of Life Tabernacle Cemetery, 815 Glenn Bridge Road, Arden, North Carolina, 28704. Services will be conducted by, Pastor Benny Green.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29303.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 16, 2020