Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
141 Memorial Dr
Pacolet, SC 29372
(864) 474-3024
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
141 Memorial Dr
Pacolet, SC 29372
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
141 Memorial Dr
Pacolet, SC 29372
View Map

James E. Trent


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. Trent Obituary
COWPENS, SC- James Eric Trent, 52, of Cowpens, SC, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center-Mary Black Campus. Born September 28, 1967, in Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late James C. Trent Jr. and Hazel Ellison Trent. He was a member of Pacolet Mills Church of God.
Survivors include an uncle, Buford E. Trent of Clemson, SC; several cousins, numerous friends, and the staff at The Charles Lea Center. He was also predeceased by his brother, Lewis E. O'Ree.
A funeral service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Floyd's Pacolet Chapel, 141 Memorial Dr., Pacolet, SC 29372, conducted by The Rev. Michael Hutchins, with visitation following at the chapel. Burial will be in Pacolet Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to give special thanks to Keerah Johnson and the wonderful staff at the Charles Lea Center for their dedicated and loving care.
Memorials may be sent to The Charles Lea Center Foundation, 195 Burdette Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307 or online at https://www.charleslea.org/foundation/donate-online.html
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -