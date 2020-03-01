|
COWPENS, SC- James Eric Trent, 52, of Cowpens, SC, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center-Mary Black Campus. Born September 28, 1967, in Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late James C. Trent Jr. and Hazel Ellison Trent. He was a member of Pacolet Mills Church of God.
Survivors include an uncle, Buford E. Trent of Clemson, SC; several cousins, numerous friends, and the staff at The Charles Lea Center. He was also predeceased by his brother, Lewis E. O'Ree.
A funeral service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Floyd's Pacolet Chapel, 141 Memorial Dr., Pacolet, SC 29372, conducted by The Rev. Michael Hutchins, with visitation following at the chapel. Burial will be in Pacolet Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to give special thanks to Keerah Johnson and the wonderful staff at the Charles Lea Center for their dedicated and loving care.
Memorials may be sent to The Charles Lea Center Foundation, 195 Burdette Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307 or online at https://www.charleslea.org/foundation/donate-online.html
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 1, 2020