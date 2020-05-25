Home

Visitation
Saturday, May 30, 2020
2:00 PM
South River Baptist Church
Statesville, SC
Memorial service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
2:00 PM
South River Baptist Church
Statesville, NC
James E. Willis Sr. Obituary
James E. Willis, Sr., of Statesville, went to be with the Lord Saturday, April 18, 2020.
He was the son of the late Elmer and Mabel Willis, of Glendale, SC. James grew up in
Glendale, and moved to Statesville, with his family in the early 1970's. He was a veteran of the
U.S. Navy, and involved in the church as a deacon. He loved to travel, was involved in Campers of Mission, and loved to do mission work. He was a member of the South River Baptist Church, 2659 Chipley Ford Rd., in Statesville.
He was preceded in death by brother, John Willis; sisters, Kay Motts, and Mary Ann Mahaffee. Surviving him are wife, of almost 60 years, Poppy Holcombe Willis; sisters, Doris Cox (Ken) and Lynn Smith (Danny); sons, Keith Willlis and the Rev. Eddie Willis (Francis); three grandchildren, Krystle (Sam) Williams, Jenna Duncan, and Andrew (Samantha) Willis; and two great-grandchildren, Christopher and Jacob Duncan.
A memorial service will be Saturday, May 30, 2020, 2pm with visitation one hour prior at South River Baptist Church, Statesville, NC.
Memorials can be made to South River Baptist Church: or West Point Baptist Church, Pastor Eddie Willis, 1100 Pine St., Kannapolis, NC 28081.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 25, 2020
