INMAN, SC- James Earl Hembree, 88, of Inman, SC, died Sunday, September 13, 2020, at his residence. Born November 28, 1931, in Stone Station, SC, he was the son of the late Henry Claude Hembree and Mary Lois Gowan Hembree and husband of 62 years to the late Marjorie Montine Johnson Hembree.
A U. S. Navy veteran, Mr. Hembree retired from Southern Railroad and was the former owner of Hembree's Gulf Station. He was a member of Cudd Memorial Baptist Church, the G. A. Rogers Sunday School Class, and a former deacon.
Survivors include his children, Elizabeth "Libby" Hembree Burkhart (Eric) of Clover, SC, Mary Hembree Waldrop (Roger) of Inman, SC, and James Earl "Jimmy" Hembree Jr. (Denise) of Inman, SC; grandchildren, Clayton Burkhart, Sarah Huffstetler, Maggie Noland, Caroline Smith, and Jordan Hembree; five great-grandchildren; and brothers, Donald Hembree of Spartanburg, SC, Mack Hembree of Pauline, SC, and Jerry Hembree of Wellford, SC. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a son, Thomas Boyd Hembree; sister, Vivian Floyd; and brother, Joe Hembree.
Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 PM Friday, September 18, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Sal Barone. Burial will be private. Due to COVID-19 the family requests social distancing be observed.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
