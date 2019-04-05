|
|
Duncan-James "JJ" "Duke" Earl Jennings, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 04, 2019. He was the son of the late Henry James and Verl Ray Jennings and the husband of Mary Mullinax Jennings. He was retired from GE as a machinist. He was a member of Abner Creek Baptist Church. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed his friends at The Barnyard Flea Market and being a runner at Foothills Auction House.
Survivors also include eight children, Brad Allan Jennings, Jill Jennings Brooks, Don Mabe, Debbie Hill (Joel), Rita Skinner (Johnny), John Mabe (Delores), Becky Bradley (Shane) and Amanda Mullinax; two sisters, Peggy Lynn, Bobbie Jean Waddell; seventeen grandchildren including, Zoee Alexandria Cobb, Cameron Brooks, Addison Brooks and Stoddard Brooks; six great-grandchildren including, Adilynn Lyla Cobb; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers.
The family will receive friends from 6PM until 8PM on Saturday, April 06, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 3PM on Sunday, April 07, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be held at Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Dove Broadcasting Channel 16 PO Box 1616 Greenville, SC 29607.
The family is at the home.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the loving staff of Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home and Spartanburg Restorative Care for the care they showed.
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 5, 2019