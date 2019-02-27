|
James Edward Garner, 74, of Moore SC passed away on February 21, 2019. He was the son of the late Charles E. Garner and Violet McCullough Garner. He was predeceased by Doris C. King Garner. He was a native of Spartanburg and a member of Roebuck Baptist Church. He was the owner of Garners Carpet Installation for 40 years.
He is survived by his children, James Todd Garner (Melanie), Tracy Jean Jacobs (Torrey), Charles Travis Garner and Dillon James Garner; Grandchildren, Hallie Jacobs, Jordan Garner, Hayden Jacobs and Logan Garner. Survivors also include Ronald L. Garner (Brenda), Jan Garner Hill (Freddy), Anne Garner, Dale King and Stanley King. He was also predeceased by a brother, Robert C. Garner.
The family will receive friends at 1:00 Friday March 1, 2019 at Roebuck Baptist Church. The memorial service will follow immediately at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals of Spartanburg.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 27, 2019