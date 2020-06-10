James Edward "Noonie" West
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Edward "Noonie" West age 80 of 120 Balsam Ave. Welford, SC; peacefully transitioned from this life in the home on Friday, June 5, 2020.
The family is receiving friends at the home of his daughter, Zealina Jeter, 154 Coldstream Drive, Boiling Springs, SC.
Visitation will be held at Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel Inc. Gaffney 1705 Old Georgia Highway Gaffney, SC on Thursday June 11th from 2-7 pm. James Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday June 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Fort Prince Memorial Gardens located at 126 Fort Prince Rd, Wellford, SC 29385.
Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel of Gaffney, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Service
02:00 PM
Fort Prince Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.
1705 Old Georgia Hwy.
Gaffney, SC 28150
(864) 649-1433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved