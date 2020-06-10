James Edward "Noonie" West age 80 of 120 Balsam Ave. Welford, SC; peacefully transitioned from this life in the home on Friday, June 5, 2020.

The family is receiving friends at the home of his daughter, Zealina Jeter, 154 Coldstream Drive, Boiling Springs, SC.

Visitation will be held at Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel Inc. Gaffney 1705 Old Georgia Highway Gaffney, SC on Thursday June 11th from 2-7 pm. James Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday June 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Fort Prince Memorial Gardens located at 126 Fort Prince Rd, Wellford, SC 29385.

Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel of Gaffney, SC

