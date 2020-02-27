|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- James Edwin "Ed" Zimmerman Sr., 92, of Spartanburg and formerly of Greer, SC, left his earthly home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Summit Hills Retirement Community. Born May 28, 1927, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late David D. Zimmerman Sr. and Belle Fleming Zimmerman. He was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife of 63 years, Betty Jernigan Zimmerman.
A graduate of Spartanburg High School and Wofford College, Ed also served in the U. S. Army during World War II. After 33 years with Citizens and Southern National Bank, Ed retired as Vice President and Senior Trust Officer. He loved his vocation, his clientele and the people he worked with. He was a charter member of Morningside Baptist Church where he was a member of The Royal Sunday School Class and served in a variety of capacities including Deacon, Deacon Chairman, Finance Chairman, and Sunday School teacher. He was active in civic and volunteer organizations such as the Downtown Sertoma Club, Total Ministries and Meals on Wheels.
Ed is lovingly remembered by his children, Mitzi Bessent (Brad), Jim Zimmerman (Theresa), and Cindy Stabell (Bob); grandchildren, Meghan Kreitzer, Joseph Hill, David Hill, Emory Zimmerman, Sarah Bradley-Bessent, Jennifer Bagnal, Jessica Major, Julianna King, Jennifer Perry, and Allison Stabell. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brother, David and sister, Kathleen Thompson.
A memorial service will be conducted 2:00 PM Friday, February 28, 2020, at Morningside Baptist Church, by The Rev. Dr. Steven R. Owensby and The Rev. Dr. Kirk H. Neely. The family will greet friends following the service in the Welcome Center.
Honorary escort is members of The Royal Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morningside Baptist Church, 897 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 27, 2020