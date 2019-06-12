Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Franklin Ford

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Franklin Ford Obituary
GREER- James Franklin Ford, 77, passed away on June 10, 2019 at his home.
A native of Spartanburg County, son of the late Louis White and Mary Jane Grubbs Ford, he was a retired employee of Hickory Springs Manufacturing, a US Army Veteran and a member of Burnsview Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara Annette Paris Ford of the home; two sons, Greg Ford (Robbie) and Jamie Ford (Shannon) all of Greer; two sisters, Mary Lou Church (David) of Inman and Martha Vaughn (Dilliard) of Greer; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary conducted by Rev. Tim Huckabee. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be held 7:00-9:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or Burnsview Baptist Church, 9690 Reidville Road, Greer, SC 29651.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
The Wood Mortuary, Greer, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now