BOILING SPRINGS, SC- James George Foster 76, of Spartanburg passed away on Monday December 30, 2019 at Regional Hospice House. A native of Spartanburg, and the husband of Irene Foster and the son of the late Carl and Emma Tucker Foster.
In addition to his wife he is survived by one son, Ricky Foster; two brothers, Newton Foster (Lynn), David Foster; three sister-in-laws, Becky Hood and two Nancy Foster's and two grandsons Blane Foster and Alan Foster. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a daughter; Trenie Rena Foster; three brothers Billy Foster, J.D. Foster and Robert Foster, and one sister Emmie Page.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Boiling Springs with Rev. Javan Ruff and the Rev. David Carter officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 3;00 pm before the service at the funeral home.
Serving as pallbearers will be Bobby Black, Richard Dandy, Nolan Gowan, Archie Campbell, Al Cossey, Ron Shittings and Larry Hill
The family will be at the residence.
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory, Boiling Springs, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 2, 2020