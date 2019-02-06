|
SPARTANBURG, SC- James Gordon Dunbar, "Jimson", 73, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, February 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and dear friends after a courageous battle with lung disease. Born May 28, 1945, in Spartanburg, SC he was the son of the late LeRoy David Dunbar Sr. and Sara Floyd Dunbar.
Jimson proudly served in the U. S. Navy on the USS Holland. He was a master gunsmith and avid sportsman, known to his fishing friends as the "Titanium Man". Jimson was also the founder of Dunbar's Gun Repair, and later a partner in Dunbar and Zimmerli Outfitters. He enjoyed being a part of Harry Hampton Wildlife, Ducks Unlimited, Hunters for the Hungry, the elite "Flounder Pounder Club" of Georgetown, and proud member of the NRA. Jimson was a lifelong member of the YMCA and First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg.
He always cherished his memories of offshore fishing with dear friends, the late Tommy Pierce and later Norman Pulliam and the crew of the "Rascal" who caught the current State Record Blue Marlin in 2005, weighing in at 881 pounds. Jimson was the best friend anyone could ask for and fiercely loyal to his family and many friends. Jimson was honest to a fault and a man of integrity who loved his dogs.
Jimson is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Rosemary Lowe Dunbar; daughter, Maryanna Dunbar Lindman (Forrest); two brothers, David and his late wife Olinda, Russel Reed and wife, Macky; sister, Fayssoux Dunbar McLean (E. T.), and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service celebrating his life, with military honors, will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, February 7, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 393 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29302. The service will be conducted by The Rev. Joanne R. Hull and The Rev. Robert L. Brown. The family will receive friends after the service in the Perrin Room.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg YMCA, 151 Ribault Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302; Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or Hunters and Landowners for the Hungry, 507 Amelia Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family would like to graciously thank Dr. David Ike, Dr. Claude Woollen, and the Doctors and Staff at Duke Hospital for their loving care of Jimson.
Jimson's spirit will live in the earth, the trees, and God's blue sky!
"God Bless the Great Outdoors"
