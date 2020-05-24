|
|
James 'Jim' Gordon born Feb. 12, 1964 at Ft. Meade, Bowie, Md, passed away May 13, 2020 from natural causes, surrounded by his friends in Spartanburg & Moore, SC. Jim will be remembered for his artistic abilities, painting, woodworking, his love of tying flies, Chief Sealth, cooking and having a heart of gold! We love you Jim very much!
Jim is survived by three brothers, Paul Gordon, Timothy Gordon, John Gordon; and four sisters, Molly Gordon, Anne Gordon, Mary Gordon, and Maggie Haydock. Preceded in death by his mother Nancy Gordon Quinn and his father Paul K. Gordon.
Remembrances may be made to Spartanburg Rescue Mission at miraclehill.org
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 24, 2020