Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Gregory Gordon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Gregory Gordon Obituary
James 'Jim' Gordon born Feb. 12, 1964 at Ft. Meade, Bowie, Md, passed away May 13, 2020 from natural causes, surrounded by his friends in Spartanburg & Moore, SC. Jim will be remembered for his artistic abilities, painting, woodworking, his love of tying flies, Chief Sealth, cooking and having a heart of gold! We love you Jim very much!
Jim is survived by three brothers, Paul Gordon, Timothy Gordon, John Gordon; and four sisters, Molly Gordon, Anne Gordon, Mary Gordon, and Maggie Haydock. Preceded in death by his mother Nancy Gordon Quinn and his father Paul K. Gordon.
Remembrances may be made to Spartanburg Rescue Mission at miraclehill.org
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -