J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc.
594 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Foster Chapel Baptist Church
2800 Stone Station Rd.
Roebuck, SC
James H. Rowland, 89, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 21, 2019. Mr. Rowland was the son of the late Clarence Rowland, Sr. and Ford Rowland.
He was a member of Foster Chapel Baptist Church.
Mr. Rowland retired from Metromont.
James was one of the original Magic Wheels motorcycle riders.
He was preceded in death by: his daughter, Louella Sweeney; his granddaughter, Corinthia Belue; and three siblings, Clarence Rowland, Jr., Katie Rowland and Genevieve Cothran.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: his children, James H. Rowland, Jr., Rickey Rowland, Cynthia (Harold) Hoey and Jeremy Rowland all of Spartanburg, SC; his sisters, Lydia Jenkins of Cleveland, OH, Jessie Thompson, Geraldine Jones and Rita Rowland all of Spartanburg, SC and Sarah Anderson of NJ; his brother, Willie Rowland of Greenville, SC; his special aunt, Hattie Smith of Spartanburg, SC; his ten grandchildren; his twenty-one great-grandchildren; his seventeen great-great grandchildren; his special friend, Elzadie Hall of Spartanburg, SC; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of the Life of James Rowland will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Foster Chapel Baptist Church, 2800 Stone Station Rd., Roebuck, SC. Rev. Dr. Thomas E. Massey, Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home of his daughter, Cynthia and Harold Hoey, 120 Rosemary Rd., Spartanburg, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 23, 2019
