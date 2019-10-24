|
|
GLENDALE, SC- James Harold "Bo" Burgess, 88, of Glendale, SC, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born August 12, 1931, in Glendale, SC, he was the son of the late Luther and Nellie Mae Blackwell Burgess.
Mr. Burgess loved his family very much, always wanted to help others, and enjoyed working on cars and lawn mowers. He was a member of Glendale United Methodist Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher. He was also a retired U. S. Air Force veteran and Warden at Tyger River Correctional Center as well as a 1951 graduate of Pacolet High School.
Survivors include his wife, Dee Nabors Burgess of the home; daughters, Karen Dunker (Jack) of Glendale, SC, and Jeana Murphy of Pauline, SC; stepsons, Blythe Hughes of Glendale, SC, William Bryant (Jaime) and Jonathan Bryant (Jordan), all of Spartanburg, SC; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Worley of Boiling Springs, SC; and best friend of 47 years, Cecil Ezell of Glendale, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy H. Burgess.
Visitation will be 12:00-1:30 PM Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Randy Hatchette. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 24, 2019