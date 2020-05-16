|
SPARTANBURG, SC- James Harold Johnson, 82, of 104 Westhaven Court, Spartanburg, SC, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his home. James was born in Inman, SC on March 14, 1938, a son of the late Benjamin and Helen Louise (Johnson) Fowler.
He was the husband of Linda Strange Johnson, worked as a carpenter and was a member of Fairforest Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, James is survived by a daughter, Christy Jolley and husband Robert, of Spartanburg; a son, Mark Harris, of Inman, four grandchildren, Kayla Johnson, Andrea Green, Mackenzie Harris and Makena Harris. He was predeceased by a son, Jamie Johnson and a grandson, Cameron Green. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Korean War.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, May 17th at Fairforest Baptist Church in Spartanburg, SC with Rev David Swofford officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, PO Box 2624, Spartanburg,, SC 29304 or Fairforest Baptist Church, 115 Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 16, 2020