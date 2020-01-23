|
ROEBUCK, SC- James Henry "Jamie" Faulkner, Jr., 53, of Roebuck, SC, died Saturday, January 18, 2020. Born August 25, 1966, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late James Henry Faulkner, Sr. and the late Faye Davis Lowe. He was also preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. James C. Faulkner and maternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Roy Davis.
A graduate of Dorman High School and DeVry Institute in Atlanta, GA, he was employed with Siemens and a member of Southport Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, who lovingly called him "Jack", Daili "Tina" Faulkner of the home; son, Jameson Edward Faulkner of Bethune, SC; mother, Dianne Edwards Faulkner of Roebuck, SC; siblings, Lisa Faulkner Kirkman of Piedmont, SC, Travis Faulkner (Kristin) and Jason Faulkner, all of Roebuck, SC, Joey Hawkins (Marilyn) and Chip Lowe, all of Spartanburg, SC, and Jason Lowe (Becky) of Portland, OR; and he was also a loving uncle to several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, by The Rev. Andy Case. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
