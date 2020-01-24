|
MOORE, SC- James Henry Seay, 102, of Moore, SC, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born April 26, 1917, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Ibra Falls Seay Sr. and Ada Epps George Seay and husband of 61 years to the late Marian Miller Seay.
Mr. Seay was devoted to his family as well as a lifelong member of Bethlehem Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. He was employed in the Personnel Department for the Selective Service System in Washington and Philadelphia and was a U. S. Army veteran of World War II having served as a Technical Sergeant in the Signal Corps. He worked for the U. S. Postal Service as a rural letter carrier and later retired as Postmaster of Moore, SC.
Survivors include his children, James H. Seay Jr. (Delayne) and Patricia S. Miles (Victor); grandsons, James H. Seay III and Jacob F. Seay, all of Moore, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 1:30-2:45 PM Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 797 Old Georgia Rd., Moore, SC 29369, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. James Oliver and The Rev. Joe Burnett. Burial, with military rites, will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 229, Roebuck, SC 29376.
