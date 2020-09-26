1/
James "Hoppy" Horton
SPARTANBURG, SC- James "Hoppy" Horton, 74, formerly of 865 Beverly Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Peachtree Centre in Gaffney.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Norma Davis Horton and son of the late William Code Horton and Fannie McCraw Horton. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from Wabco and was a member of Northbrook Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and worked with the youth. He loved his family, was an avid softball player, umpire and Dallas Cowboys fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Christopher Clarke Horton (Julie) of Anderson; a brother, Jack Horton (Diane) of Gaffney; a grandchild, Kelly Nicholls; a great-grandchild, Owen Stedman; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Russell Horton, Bobby Horton and Sam Horton and two sisters, Sara Sellars and Melissa Wilborn.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Benny Green and Reverend Tommy Comer officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Northbrook Baptist Church "Family Life Center", 1881 Boiling Springs Road, Spartanburg, SC 29316.
The family will be at the residence, 865 Beverly Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 26, 2020.
