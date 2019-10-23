|
|
ANDERSON, SC- On October 21, 2019, James Jonathan Jennings passed away at Regency Hospital in Greenville, SC. He was born April 29, 1948, to the late Lonnie Guy and Grace Cribb Jennings.
Jonathan is survived by his loving and devoted wife Janis Jennings; sons, James Melton Jennings of Plainville, Connecticut and John Ashley Jennings (Colleen) of Williamston; his sister, Sylvia Jennings of Spartanburg; brothers, Charles Jennings (Susan) of Tennessee, David Jennings (Joyce) of Illinois; sister-in-law, Jane Jennings of Michigan; nieces and nephews. Jonathan was predeceased by his brother, Wade Jennings.
He was a proud graduate of Clemson University, earned a master's degree from Furman University and a doctorate from South Carolina State University.
A dedicated educator, he began his career at Lakeside Junior High in 1971. He served as a teacher, an assistant principal, principal, Director of Special Education and Director of Adult Education in Anderson School District 5 for over 30 years. He continued as an educator at Anderson University taking joy in teaching science and astronomy.
Jonathan was a faithful member of Boulevard Baptist Church where he taught a men's Sunday School class, served as a deacon, led in Saturday Servants and enjoyed singing in the Sanctuary Choir. As a tireless member of the community, he served on the Executive Board of GAMAC, was a member and past president of Kiwanis, and delivered Meals on Wheels among other things.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at Boulevard Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:45 p.m. Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, P. O. Box 285, Anderson, SC 29622, or Boulevard Baptist Church, 700 Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 23, 2019