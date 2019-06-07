|
|
Mr. James (Tank) Jones entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late James Evans and Loretta Jones.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his two sons, Carlton Williams of Washington, DC and Adrian Gray of Spartanburg, SC; one sister, Danielle Freeman of Spartanburg, SC; five brothers, William Jones, Robert Jones, Calvin Jones, Harold Jones, and Robin Jones all of Spartanburg, SC; four grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family is at the home, 119 Pisgah Dr., Spartanburg, SC.
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
www.callaham-hicks,com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 7, 2019