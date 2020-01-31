Home

Boiling Springs, SC- Rev. James Kermit Childers, Jr, 76, of Inman, SC went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 27, 2020. He was the husband of Charlotte Kirk Childers for 59 years.
Rev. Childers was a native of Sparta, NC and a son of the late James K. Childers, Sr. and Anna Lee McMillan Childers. He was a Free Will Baptist Church Minister for over 50 years only retiring two months ago from Chesnee Free Will Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Beaver Creek Association.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Denny Wayne (Libby) Childers of Moore, SC; a daughter: Anna Lee Childers (Jorgen) of Lake Lure, NC; brothers: Donald Childers of Marion, NC and Boyd Childers of Easley, SC; one grandchild, Memphis Bailey. He was predeceased by a daughter: Pamela Jean Childers and two brothers: Larry and Harry Lee Childers.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at Chesnee Free Will Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Todd Black, Rev. Kenneth Cash, Rev. Bobby Bowers, and Rev. Wesley Campbell.
Memorials may be made to the Widow's Fund, Chesnee Free Will Baptist Church, P. O. Box 272, Chesnee, SC 29323.
The family will be at the residence.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 31, 2020
