SPARTANBURG, SC- James Lewis Buchanan, 73, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born November 11, 1945 in Bakersville, NC, he was a son of the late Earl and Donalene Buchanan. Buck grew up in Bear Creek Baptist Church and still considered it his home church. He was a graduate of Bowman High School, class of 1963, in Bakersville, NC, where he was an outstanding basketball and football player. He attended Warren Wilson College of Swannanoa, NC, playing on the basketball squad and attended most of the Homecoming/Reunion activities.
After living in Charlotte, Asheville, and Monroe, NC, Buck settled in Spartanburg, SC. He worked in the insurance industry for 23 years with Pilot Life, Kanawha and Life of Virginia Insurance Companies. While in Spartanburg, he worked with the youth through Little League at Chapman Elementary and Whitlock Junior High. In 1990, Buck and his wife opened and operated South Pine Antique Mall in Spartanburg for 27 ½ years. Some say he enjoyed the friendships and conversations with customers and dealers as much, if not more than, selling antiques, collectibles, and his records. After retirement, you could find him talking with neighbors, watching hummingbirds on the deck in the summer, working out at the YMCA, singing karaoke, reconnecting with friends in the Upstate Shag Club, or his favorite pastime, playing golf. An avid University of North Carolina basketball, Braves baseball, and Carolina Panthers fan, he rarely missed watching any televised event.
Buck is survived by his wife, Linda Lowe Buchanan; daughter, Tonya Buchanan Woodward (Allen) of Ocala, FL; step sons, Charles M. "Chip" Isetts (Margie Titus) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Trevor L. Isetts (Lori K. Garza) of Arvada, CO, Aaron Harris (Monika) of Spartanburg, SC, and Travis Harris (Tracy) of Greenville, SC; a brother, Reverend Vernon Buchanan of Bakersville, NC; four step grandchildren; one great step grandson; two nephews, Allen Buchanan (Sherri) and Chris Buchanan of Bakersville, NC; and many cousins.
He was predeceased by a brother, Roger Buchanan. Sharing in his loss is his best friend, Gary Mains of Louisville, KY.
A celebration of Buck's life will be announced in the near future.
