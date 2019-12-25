|
CAMPOBELLO- Dr. James Louis Reid, 84, of Campobello passed away on December 20, 2019.
James was born January 3, 1935 in Campobello, SC to William Bramlett Reid and Ruby Irene Coggins Reid.
James gained his Doctorate in Physics from Clemson University where he taught and retired from. Throughout his career, he worked with NASA on a project and had various papers published.
He had a strong passion for genealogy. He worked with the Piedmont Historical Society where he served as treasurer and helped publish their quarterly publication.
James' biggest accomplishment was being a faithful child of Christ. He was a member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church where he faithfully attended. He was part of the CD ministry of Walnut Hill where he loved to deliver God's word to the ones who could not attend service.
James is survived by brother Gene Reid, brother and wife Gerald and Sue Reid, sister Juanita Kimbrell, brother and wife Sherman and Linda Reid and brother and wife Marvin and Sherry Reid. James also had nephews and nieces who loved him dearly.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Thursday December 26, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Friday December 27, 2019 at Walnut Hill Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Scott Lewellen. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Walnut Hill Baptist Church, 675 Walnut Hill Church Road, Campobello, SC 29322.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 25, 2019