James Lee Miller, Jr., 73, entered eternal rest on February 14, 2019. He was the son of the late James Lee Miller, Sr. and Eunice Pea Miller. He was the husband of Renee Miller.
Mr. Miller was a member of Greater Hopewell Baptist Church.
He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad.
Survivors include: his children, Randall (Jackie) Brown of Newport News, VA, Pamela Miller of Spartanburg, SC, Jacklyn Miller of Boiling Springs, SC, Felicia Miller of Moore, SC, Katina Murphy of Spartanburg, SC and Corey (Sharelle) Murphy of Williamsburg, VA; his grandchildren, Nyya Miller, Kelvin Brown, Glenn Brown, Kayla Murphy, Deja Murphy and Kameron Murphy; his great-grandchildren, Kingston Murphy-Berry and Konnor Murphy; his sister, Dorothy (Joe) Miller-Leach of Wellford, SC; and his brothers, Pastor Johnny K. (Rona) Miller of Spartanburg, SC and Barry Miller of Wellford, SC.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Joyce Miller Drummond.
A Celebration of the Life of James Lee Miller, Jr. will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church, 215 Hickory Dr., Startex, SC. Burial will be in the Wood Memorial Park, 863 Gap Creek Rd., Greer, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 19, 2019