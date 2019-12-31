Home

James Lee Wilson Sr.

James Lee Wilson Sr. Obituary
WELLFORD, SC- James Lee Wilson Sr., 84, of Wellford, SC, died Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Upstate Community Hospice House. Born September 20, 1935, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Butler Anderson Wilson Sr. and Pearl McMahan Wilson.
A U. S. Navy veteran, Mr. Wilson enjoyed working hard, loved his John Deere tractors and working in his garden. He was retired from Hoechst Celanese.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Carol Jackson Wilson; children, Philip Miles Wilson of Brunswick, MD, James "Tad" L. Wilson Jr. (Linda) and Linda Carol Massey (Brad), all of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Patrick, Allison, Summer, Michael, and Joshua; and nine great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, January 5, 2020, in Fort Prince Memorial Gardens, 125 Fort Prince Rd., Wellford, SC 29385, conducted by The Rev. Kenneth Cash.
Memorials may be made to a .
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 31, 2019
