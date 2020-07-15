James Leroy Thompson of Spartanburg, SC, passed away May 26th, 2020, following a brief illness. He was seventy-one years old. Born November 18, 1948 in Jefferson County, GA, Mr. Thompson was the second of six children of Sam Jones and Marie Brassell Thompson. James was a sixth generation Thompson, living on farmland passed down through family since late 1790s. James originated from the Thompson clan that settled in Robeson County, NC in 1740s.
James graduated from Barnwell High School and Anderson University, where he played tennis for the Trojans. He also graduated from Georgia Southern University, where he majored in Parks and Recreation. Upon graduation, James was part of the Emory Police Department at Emory University, later serving on the Campus Security team at Spartanburg Methodist College. James worked a short time for the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind, filled in as a substitute teacher for the public school system, and worked as a hospital transport driver for Spartanburg Regional Hospital.
James took his responsibility to provide for his family seriously, demonstrating his immense love by ensuring they lacked for nothing and were given the necessary training and discipline to succeed in any vocation they chose. In addition to his hardworking nature, James also knew how to play. He took his family on many memorable vacations all over the United States. In later years, James included his four siblings on his adventures, taking them to getaways in the mountains and beaches in the United States, as well as to Costa Rica, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, and Puerto Rico, with solo trips to England, Ireland, and Italy.
James will be sorely missed by family and friends in many and sundry ways. But James left many quality habits worthy of emulation, warm memories, and funny stories that will forever linger in our minds and hearts. James made his contribution to life by making the world a better place in which to live and making the lives of his friends and family richer people for having known him.
Survivors include James' former wife of twenty-five years, Ida Thompson; daughter, Alicia Hunsberger (Jason); son, Jeff Thompson; grandson, Cory Thompson; and granddaughters, Penelope Hunsberger, and Lillian Thompson. Surviving siblings are Donnie A. Thompson of San Antonio, TX; Kary L. Thompson of Spartanburg, SC; John K. Thompson (Frances) of Blue Ridge, GA; sister Kathy T. Shaw (Lane) of Suches, GA; and sister-in-law, Annie Thompson of Charleston, SC; cousin, Bobbie Bennett of Columbia, SC; nephews, Kenny Thompson (Katy) and Seth Thompson; nieces, Sara Thompson Cole(Brad), Jennifer Thompson Oyler, Jessica Thompson Villalon, Anna Marie Thompson, and Carrie Ann Sienkiewicz (Scott). James was preceded in death by his parents, Sam J and Marie B. Thompson; brother, Sammy J. Thompson; sisters-in-law, Kathryn M. Thompson and Nancy H. Thompson; nephews, Bryan Thompson and John Thompson; great-nephew, John Brandon Oyler; cousin, Reverend Wendell I. Dixon; and guardians, Charlie E. and Darthie B. Dixon of Barnwell, SC.
Mole Funeral Home in Barnwell, SC is in charge of arrangements. The family would like to thank Stribling Funeral Home in Duncan, SC for their help and guidance during this difficult time. Mr. Thompson will be interred at the Easterling Cemetery, located on Highway 278 west, just past the Barnwell County Airport. The funeral will be a graveside service, officiated by Pastor Mark Watford, on Saturday, July 25, at 2:00 P.M. In case of inclement weather, the service will be moved to Seven Pines Baptist Church in Snelling, SC. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to: Mobile Meals at P.O Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304. You can also donate online at mobile-meals.com.