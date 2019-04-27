Home

James Lester "Jim" Mason
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- James Lester "Jim" Mason, 84, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home in Anderson, SC.
Jim was born on September 11, 1934 in Shelby, NC and served in the Navy as a Korean War veteran.
He is pre-deceased by son, Mark.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elenore; children, Marvin (Terrie), Mike (Leigh), and Cathy Clevenger (Rusty); 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and sisters, Jane Fortner and Rachel Owings.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 28th, 3pm at Dunbar Funeral Home, 690 Southport Road in Roebuck, SC.
His burial service will be held on Thursday, May 2nd, 1pm at M. J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, SC where he will be buried with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to of Spartanburg or Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home of Anderson, SC.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 27, 2019
